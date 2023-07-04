Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 20.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,432,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,716,468. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

