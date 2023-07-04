Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,100 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 641,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.26.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 81,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.08. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.98 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. Analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Phoenician Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 89,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

