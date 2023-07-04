Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.60. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

