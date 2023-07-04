Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of Integrated BioPharma stock remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.38. Integrated BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
Integrated BioPharma Company Profile
