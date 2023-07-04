Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of Integrated BioPharma stock remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.38. Integrated BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized healthcare providers.

