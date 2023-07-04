Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IINN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,508. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

