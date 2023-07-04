Insider Selling: LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) Insider Sells 426,799 Shares of Stock

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Free Report) insider Michael Hughes sold 426,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £742,630.26 ($942,543.80).

LoopUp Group stock traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.92 ($0.02). 93,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,297. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.21. The firm has a market cap of £3.59 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. LoopUp Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.41 ($0.13).

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

