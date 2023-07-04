Insider Selling: LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) Insider Sells 426,799 Shares of Stock

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Free Report) insider Michael Hughes sold 426,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £742,630.26 ($942,543.80).
LoopUp Group stock traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.92 ($0.02). 93,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,297. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.21. The firm has a market cap of £3.59 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. LoopUp Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.41 ($0.13).
