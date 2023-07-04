Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises 1.7% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PSEP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. 68,151 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $685.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

