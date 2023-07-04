Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Up 50.7% in June

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,800 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 706,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.0 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

INGXF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. 337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.47 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGXF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.