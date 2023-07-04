Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.0 days.

Imerys Price Performance

Shares of Imerys stock remained flat at C$37.06 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.39. Imerys has a twelve month low of C$34.72 and a twelve month high of C$42.92.

Get Imerys alerts:

Imerys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates through Performance Minerals and High Temperature Materials and Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating; and adhesives and sealants.

Receive News & Ratings for Imerys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imerys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.