ICON (ICX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.11 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. ICON has a market cap of $214.18 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,744,848 coins and its circulating supply is 960,744,850 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,688,967.9897568. The last known price of ICON is 0.22072254 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,738,103.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

