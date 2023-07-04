IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Down 26.9% in June

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 178,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IceCure Medical Price Performance

ICCM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 84,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.04. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 534.74%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICCM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IceCure Medical in the second quarter worth $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

