IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Down 26.9% in June

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 178,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
ICCM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 84,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.04. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 534.74%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
