Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCMLY. Societe Generale upgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holcim has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Holcim Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HCMLY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.43. 31,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,719. Holcim has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22.

Holcim Cuts Dividend

About Holcim

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

