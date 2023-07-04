HighTower Trust Company N.A. Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Prologis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 325,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Prologis by 107.4% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 245,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.13. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

