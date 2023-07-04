HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 140 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.89. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.