High Note Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 179,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 97,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,405. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

