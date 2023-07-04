Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $177.49 million and approximately $8,541.07 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.86 or 0.00015783 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,790.78 or 1.00031411 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.86362241 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $182,788.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

