Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of HMDPF remained flat at C$37.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.18. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52 week low of C$10.89 and a 52 week high of C$39.88.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hammond Power Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

