G&S Capital LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,691. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $347.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $271.61 and a 12 month high of $354.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

