GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Down 34.5% in June

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GHG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,858. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $1,907,000.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

