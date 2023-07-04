Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Gratomic has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.51.
About Gratomic
