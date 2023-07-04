Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Gratomic has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.51.

Get Gratomic alerts:

About Gratomic

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.