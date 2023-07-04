Goldstar Minerals (CVE:GDM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Goldstar Minerals Inc. (CVE:GDM – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 24000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$954,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75.

Goldstar Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the provinces of Québec, and Newfoundland. The company focuses on developing gold and technology metal deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fortune property located in the Gaspé Peninsula, Québec; Panache North property situated in the Windfall Lake (Urban Barry) area of Québec; and the Prince Property located in the province of Newfoundland; Upton property located in the Monteregie region of southern Quebec.

