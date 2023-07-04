GogolCoin (GOL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $231,328.91

GogolCoin (GOL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. One GogolCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. GogolCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.90 million and $231,328.91 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GogolCoin has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GogolCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GogolCoin Profile

GogolCoin’s launch date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. GogolCoin’s official website is gogolcoin.io. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GogolCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GogolCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GogolCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GogolCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GogolCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GogolCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.