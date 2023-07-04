Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 1.8% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,598,000 after acquiring an additional 841,710 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after buying an additional 834,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 536,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 224,542 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.46. 377,088 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

