Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $236,000 Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 55,173 shares during the period. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,749,000. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,564. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

