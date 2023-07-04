Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 149 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,083,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,313,000 after buying an additional 254,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $477.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.37 and a 200 day moving average of $496.92. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

