Global Assets Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises about 1.1% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLTR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.94. 17,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,749. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.70. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $96.04.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

