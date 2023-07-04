Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $805,000 Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,192.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,243 shares of company stock valued at $21,091,840 over the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Shares of AI stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,739,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,945,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

