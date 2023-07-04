Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 120,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $25.61. 802,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,478. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $28.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

