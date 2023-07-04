Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 37,500 First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $276.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2786 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

