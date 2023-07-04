Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Flex by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $2,990,390.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,832,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,462,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX remained flat at $27.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,214. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

