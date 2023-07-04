Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 4,220 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.04. 3,675,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,124,978. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Barclays raised their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,117,880. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

