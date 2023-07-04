GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,841,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
SYK traded down $7.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.00. 577,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,872. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.58 and its 200 day moving average is $274.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.93.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
