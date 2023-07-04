GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOVXW remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Featured Stories

