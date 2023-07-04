Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE GPC opened at $167.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $131.45 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

