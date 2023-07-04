Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.81

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.81 and last traded at $99.81, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Gecina Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $94.13.

Gecina Company Profile

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with over 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments.

