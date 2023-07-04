GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 9,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

GDS Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. 362,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,861. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.68. GDS has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $350.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.89 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of GDS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

About GDS

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.