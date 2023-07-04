Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a P/E ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 4.23. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

