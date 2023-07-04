Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $377,104.91 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $377,104.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,214.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zachary Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.61. 1,289,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,603. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRSH. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 582,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

