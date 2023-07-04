Forsta AP Fonden Sells 61,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $318.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

