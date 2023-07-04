Forsta AP Fonden Sells 18,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.48 and a 52 week high of $226.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

