Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $25,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $185.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $189.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

