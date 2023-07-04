Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $23,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

