Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 578,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Flushing Financial by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

FFIC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. 52,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,734. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $374.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

