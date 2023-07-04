Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MHCUF stock remained flat at $15.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0468 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

(Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.