Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of MHCUF stock remained flat at $15.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $18.85.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
