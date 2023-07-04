Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Holdings Boosted by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE FI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.95. 1,395,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,802. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.26 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.