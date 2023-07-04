First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,464. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $377.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

