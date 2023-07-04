First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,769. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1545 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,355,000 after purchasing an additional 354,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 270,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

