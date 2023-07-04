First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,769. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1545 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
