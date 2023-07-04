First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 34.5% in June

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE FAM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.20. 52,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,346. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

