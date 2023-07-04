Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days.

Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust stock remained flat at $4.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. Firm Capital Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

