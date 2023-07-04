Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days.
Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust stock remained flat at $4.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. Firm Capital Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.
Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Firm Capital Property Trust
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.