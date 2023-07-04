Family Capital Trust Co Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.75.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

